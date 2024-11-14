ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.58. 3,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34.
The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.
