ROI Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,239,000 after buying an additional 42,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $249.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.90 and a twelve month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

