ROI Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Elevance Health by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Stephens reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.20.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $410.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.98 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

