Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $571.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $508.22 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.