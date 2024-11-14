Roth Capital Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for PLL

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Piedmont Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the mineral exploration company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Piedmont Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut Piedmont Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 1.9 %

PLL stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $254.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 million.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.