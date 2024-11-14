Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Lowered by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 33.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 108.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $62,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $75,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,859.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,859.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,339 shares of company stock worth $1,329,902. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $139.69 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $155.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.36.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

