Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.6 days.
Russel Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF remained flat at $30.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 17,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29.
Russel Metals Company Profile
