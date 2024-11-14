Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.6 days.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF remained flat at $30.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 17,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

