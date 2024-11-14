Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RYAAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

RYAAY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.54. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.84.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

