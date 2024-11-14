Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 13,100.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $908.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsonite International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
