Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 7,293 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,754,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $268,752,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,706,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,674,708,279.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,754,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $268,752,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,706,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,674,708,279.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,883,988 shares of company stock worth $4,344,741,752 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,208,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,583,063. The company has a market cap of $353.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.