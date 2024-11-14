Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,663,000 after acquiring an additional 141,385 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.84. 358,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.93 and its 200 day moving average is $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.70 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

