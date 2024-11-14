Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,245 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,843,447. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Get Our Latest Report on KMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.