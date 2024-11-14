Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 10,650 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Exelixis comprises 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after buying an additional 991,494 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,394,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,075. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 96,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,394,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,463,075. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $1,706,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,992.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,148 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,547. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 508,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,083. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

