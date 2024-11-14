Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

