Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $685,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 60.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Intel by 86.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $391,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,592,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Intel by 2,681.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,431,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $137,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,395 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

