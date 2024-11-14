Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Holdings Boosted by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.1% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $261,000.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHY stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $26.54.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.