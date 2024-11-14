Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,690,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,485,383 shares.The stock last traded at $26.22 and had previously closed at $26.28.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.
About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
