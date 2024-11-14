Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the October 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scor Stock Up 10.2 %

SCRYY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,664. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Scor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

