Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $395.00 and last traded at $395.00. Approximately 19,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 87,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on SEZL. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Sezzle Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle
In other news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $193,613.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,241 shares in the company, valued at $31,759,637.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $308,355.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,633,010.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $193,613.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,759,637.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,265 shares of company stock valued at $18,467,586 over the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
