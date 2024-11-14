Sharon R. Barner Sells 162 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,503.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $366.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.02 and a 1 year high of $370.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

