Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Grows By 212.5%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.
Azrieli Group Price Performance
Azrieli Group stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.92. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. Azrieli Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92.
Azrieli Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azrieli Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top 3 R&D-Driven Stocks Showing Strong Profit and Momentum
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.