Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Grows By 212.5%

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2024

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Azrieli Group Price Performance

Azrieli Group stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.92. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. Azrieli Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.