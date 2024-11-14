Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Grows By 212.5%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.0 days.

Azrieli Group Price Performance

Azrieli Group stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.92. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. Azrieli Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92.

Get Azrieli Group alerts:

Azrieli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.