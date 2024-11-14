Short Interest in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Rises By 300.0%

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 333,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 227,272.7% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 116,186 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUJA remained flat at $10.99 on Thursday. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

