Short Interest in CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Decreases By 78.2%

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the October 15th total of 628,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 686.5 days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

Shares of CDHSF remained flat at $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia’s leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

