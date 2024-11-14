Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Grows By 542.8%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 542.8% from the October 15th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cemtrex Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CETX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $389.40.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 183.95% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CETX

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.