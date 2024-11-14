Short Interest in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Expands By 187.7%

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, an increase of 187.7% from the October 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.09% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,693. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $236.16. The company has a market cap of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service ( NASDAQ:CTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.32). Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

