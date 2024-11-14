Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Expands By 774.1%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 774.1% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance
Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International stock remained flat at $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.19.
EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile
