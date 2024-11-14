Short Interest in Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF) Expands By 448.3%

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,245,700 shares, a growth of 448.3% from the October 15th total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,871.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HHUSF remained flat at C$3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.51. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$3.24.
