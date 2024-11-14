Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Decreases By 53.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the October 15th total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,016,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ remained flat at $19.46 during trading hours on Thursday. 171,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,556. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.