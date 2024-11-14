Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Grows By 2,348.1%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, a growth of 2,348.1% from the October 15th total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 24.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIXT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 18,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.17.

About Lixte Biotechnology

LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying targets for cancer drug development, and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. Its lead product candidate, LB-100 is in phase 1b clinical trials combined with Atezolizumab for patients with microsatellite stable metastatic colon cancer.

