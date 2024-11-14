Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Increases By 110.1%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the October 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MingZhu Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. MingZhu Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. It serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

