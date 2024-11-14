Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Increases By 110.1%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the October 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MingZhu Logistics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. MingZhu Logistics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.24.
MingZhu Logistics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MingZhu Logistics
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Stock Average Calculator
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.