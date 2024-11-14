Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Increases By 2,267.9%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 2,267.9% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 69,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.