Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Increases By 2,267.9%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 2,267.9% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 69,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
