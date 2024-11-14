Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Drops By 41.0%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the October 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TLSNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 81,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.37%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

