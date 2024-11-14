Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Declines By 32.7%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the October 15th total of 981,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TIS Price Performance

Shares of TISNF remained flat at $25.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. TIS has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

