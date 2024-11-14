Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Declines By 32.7%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the October 15th total of 981,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
TIS Price Performance
Shares of TISNF remained flat at $25.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. TIS has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.33.
TIS Company Profile
