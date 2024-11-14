Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Rises By 78.1%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,600 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the October 15th total of 2,190,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,950.3 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

Shares of TSGTF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.