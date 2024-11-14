Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Rises By 78.1%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,600 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the October 15th total of 2,190,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,950.3 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of TSGTF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
