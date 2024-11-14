Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Declines By 94.2%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the October 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
VCI Global Price Performance
NASDAQ VCIG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.66. 384,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,944. VCI Global has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $179.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.
VCI Global Company Profile
