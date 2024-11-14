Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Declines By 94.2%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the October 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VCI Global Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.66. 384,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,944. VCI Global has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $179.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

Get VCI Global alerts:

VCI Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for VCI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VCI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.