Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.66 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

