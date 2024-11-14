Signing Day Sports (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 18th

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 18th. The 1-48 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 15th.

Signing Day Sports Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SGN opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Signing Day Sports has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signing Day Sports

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signing Day Sports stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signing Day Sports were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Signing Day Sports Company Profile

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

