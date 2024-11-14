Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,100 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the October 15th total of 6,607,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,625.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVKEF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Trading Down 2.2 %
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.
