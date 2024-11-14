Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.570-1.570 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,684 shares of company stock worth $3,232,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

