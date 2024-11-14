Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

NASDAQ CREG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Smart Powerr

About Smart Powerr

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.