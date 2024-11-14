SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 17,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 17,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.06%.
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.