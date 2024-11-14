SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 17,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 17,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.06%.

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

