Snider Financial Group Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 289,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $79,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Bretton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,894,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 6,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.5% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 42,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $309.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $564.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.84 and its 200 day moving average is $275.41. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.34 and a 52 week high of $312.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.