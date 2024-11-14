Snider Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Snider Financial Group lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 3.8% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $1,540,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $261,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $812.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $888.32 and a 200-day moving average of $870.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.