Souders Financial Advisors Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 67.7% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 79.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 231,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,269.67.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,930.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,044.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,836.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

