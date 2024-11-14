Souders Financial Advisors Takes $236,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZJUL. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,189,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at $2,706,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Price Performance
BATS:ZJUL opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72.
