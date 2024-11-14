S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $2,236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $510.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.73 and a 52 week high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

