S&P Global (SPGI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI):

10/28/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $540.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $585.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $589.00 to $564.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $536.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $605.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $537.00 to $589.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $620.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $564.00 to $570.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $540.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $510.64. 750,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.58 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

