Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 2,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Company Profile

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

