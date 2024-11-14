SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIA opened at $439.72 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $346.67 and a 52 week high of $444.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.64 and a 200-day moving average of $405.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

