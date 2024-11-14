SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,241,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 0.7% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $65,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 910,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 32,385 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 756.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 142,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 125,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,870,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 923,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,371,837. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.93 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

